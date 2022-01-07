Dolly Parton Surprised With Dozens of New Song Certifications, Plaques

Dolly Parton made a surprise announcement on Thursday (January 6).

The beloved artist now has a new abundance of plaques and record certifications to add to her collection.

Parton took to social media to write, “I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world. I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!”

The singer has garnered 47 new Gold and Platinum certifications from around the world, her official website reads. And according to the site, Parton is “hotter than ever as streaming engagement propels catalog to new heights marking 3 billion streams worldwide.”

The new recognition covers certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. (See below for a complete list.)

Her site adds, “Already awarded a plaque from the RIAA in 2014 for over 100 million units sold worldwide, these new honors show continued engagement in Dolly’s extensive catalog.”

In an era of social division and online vitriol, Parton is one of the few celebrities the world at large can agree on. As such, it might be no surprise to hear that she has never been bigger in terms of sales and recognition.

“I’ve often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that!” proclaims Dolly.

Complete List of New Certifications

3 Billion Worldwide Streams – 2021

Ultimate Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – GOLD (US)

God Only Knows (with for King & Country) single – 2020 – PLATINUM (US)

Jolene – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (US)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (US)

Here You Come Again – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (US)

9to5 – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (US)

I Will Always Love You – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (US)

When I Get Where I’m Going (with Brad Paisley) – single – 2015 – PLATINUM (US)

Jolene – single – 2017 – GOLD (UK)

9to5 – single – 2021 – 2X PLATINUM (UK)

The Real Dolly Parton – album – 2018 – SILVER (UK)

Pure & Simple – album – 2018 – SILVER (UK)

Greatest Hits – album – 2021 – SILVER (UK)

I Will Always Love You – single – 2020 – SILVER (UK)

The Very Best Of – album – 2020 – 2X PLATINUM (UK)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2019 – PLATINUM (UK)

When I Get Where I’m Going (with Brad Paisley) – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Canada)

9to5 – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Canada)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Canada)

When I Get Where I’m Going (with Brad Paisley) – single – 2019 – GOLD (Australia)

Ultimate Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – PLATINUM (Australia)

Legendary Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – PLATINUM (Australia)

The Ultimate Collection – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

The Best of Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

Greatest Hits – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

The Very Best of Dolly Parton – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

18 Greatest Hits – album – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

Jolene – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Australia)

9to5 – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Australia)

Here You Come Again – single – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

I Will Always Love You – single – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

Coat Of Many Colors – single – 2021 – GOLD (Australia)

Queen Of Country – album – 2016 – GOLD (Denmark)

Greatest Hits – album – 2016 – PLATINUM (Denmark)

The Very Best Of – album – 2016 – PLATINUM (Denmark)

9to5 – single – 2019 – GOLD (Denmark)

Jolene – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Denmark)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – GOLD (Denmark)

Jolene – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Norway)

9to5 – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Norway)

Jolene – single – 2021 – GOLD (Finland)

I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston; Dolly Parton, writer) – single – 2021 – GOLD (Finland)

Jolene – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)

9to5 – single – 2021 – 3X PLATINUM (Sweden)

I Will Always Love You – single – 2021 – GOLD (Sweden)

Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – single – 2021 – PLATINUM (Sweden)

Photo courtesy Dolly Parton’s Twitter page