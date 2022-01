With 4K TV deals and QLED TV deals, you don’t need to break the bank if you want to upgrade your home theater setup. There are different kinds of discounts from the various retailers, depending on the size and type of TV that you want to buy. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss comes from Best Buy, which is is selling the 65-inch Hisense U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K TV for just $630, after a $70 discount to its original price of $700.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO