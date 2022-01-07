ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promontory Club hits record sales, announces future development

By TownLift // Sponsored by Promontory Club
 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — Promontory Real Estate celebrates its second straight year of record-breaking sales volume. Sales amounted to $533 million in 2021, making up over 30% of all lot and home sales in the Park City area. This breaks their previous record of $465 million in 2020 and more than double the sales from 2019, which amounted to $214 million for the year.

With the highly sought-after amenities Promontory Club has to offer, they are reaching further heights by announcing future additions including: a new short course, a putting course, an indoor golf learning center, an adventure building, another tennis center, and additional club facilities.  The additions amount to another $75 million in amenities furthering them from their competition.

One of Promontory’s two golf courses. Photo by Doug Burke

“My vision was to create a world-class mountain retreat second to none for multi-generational families … to be enjoyed year-round,” says Promontory developer Francis Najafi of Pivotal Group . “This record sales activity has solidified us as a desirable haven for new buyers and longtime members to be together with their young children, adult children, and grandchildren.”

With 2022 looking just as positive, Promontory plans to release eight new neighborhoods. This includes options for custom estate homesites and to-be-built homes from Promontory’s new construction division, Promontory HOMES . These new complex and layered offerings are a direct asset to incoming prospective buyers and the realtor community.

Deer Valley in the backdrop on a Promontory view. Photo by Doug Burke

Beginning this year, Promontory Real Estate will be backed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as the office’s listing broker. ​ “Promontory is known for excellence as a luxury home community with world-class amenities and endless activities; promising a lifestyle grounded in outdoor recreation and a legacy where friends and families can make lasting connections.” noted Steve Roney, Owner & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties. “Promontory is a place people want to be. We, at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, look forward to supporting this outstanding development.”


