It's been close to a month since our last Hockey Weekly, and Michigan Hockey is fully back in the swing of things. Since we were away, the hockey team caused a college hockey-wide controversy over canceling a game against Western Michigan, the World Juniors crumbled before our eyes, the NHL pulled out of the Olympics, meaning that Michigan players could be headed to Beijing in a few weeks, and the team swept UMass at home this weekend. It's been busy, despite only three games being played, and so we've got plenty to talk about.

HOCKEY ・ 8 HOURS AGO