Two of the word’s most recognizable electronics brands are teaming up, and the result is a world’s first: a QD-OLED television display. Sony’s new 4K Bravia XR A95K TV panel is made by none other than Samsung Display. The display is unique in that it uses three layers of blue OLED material for each pixel, which, according to the brand, provides a longer life span than traditional sets. Sony also claims that the TV’s quantum dot technology “boosts color brightness by up to 200 percent compared to conventional TV’s.” The partnership is an intriguing twist for Sony, in particular. After all, the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO