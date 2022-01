Recently, Beijing Peking University Pioneer Technology Corporation Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as PKU Pioneer) issued an analysis report on the application of VPSA oxygen generation technology in blast furnace oxygen enrichment in India, which has caused an ardent response in related industries. PKU Pioneer's VPSA oxygen production process has been applied in industrial areas for over 20 years. Through continuous technical optimization and product iteration, the ultra-large-capacity application of VPSA oxygen generation technology in the iron & steel industry has been realized. The total oxygen generation capacity of VPSA oxygen system in a single iron & steel mill has reached 87,500Nm3/h, which enables this technology to gain core competitiveness in the international market.

