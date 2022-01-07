ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

102-Year-Old ‘Aunty Moser’ May Be the Earliest-Born Woman Photographed

By Anete Lusina
petapixel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo is of a woman known as “Aunty Moser,” who was possibly 102 years old when she sat for a daguerreotype portrait in 1852, making her one of the earliest-born people to be photographed. Aunty Moser’s portrait was made with the daguerreotype process, which is one...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Photographer Spots His Doppelganger in a John Lennon Poster

When I first saw the photograph, I was a bit confused. One was Beatle John Lennon because his name was written in bold, but who was the other similar-looking person?. Well, it’s New York photographer Eric Kogan who is often traveling by foot in Manhattan. He loves street photography as it engages him with his surroundings, and he can see something new even in mundane or familiar places.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
petapixel.com

How a Nat Geo Photographer Selects the Best Photos from a Shoot

A contributing National Geographic photographer for over 20 years, Steve Winter has shot thousands of wildlife photos. In a video by Wired, Winter shares his thought process for how he selects one single best image from a session of over 100 shots. The photographer’s job doesn’t stop when they put...
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

10 Female Photographers You Should Know in 2022

There is no better time than the start of the year to explore talented photographers who all have the power to inspire others. Each one of them with a unique visual voice and creative approach, these are ten female photographers you should know and follow. A large social media following...
PHOTOGRAPHY
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
Shore News Network

Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Shipwrecks, Find Hundreds Of Silver Coins From Almost 2,000 Years Ago

Archaeologists discovered two ancient shipwrecks off the Mediterranean cost filled with ancient coins from 2,000 years ago, the Associated Press reported. Artifacts from the discovery, made near the ancient city of Caesarea, date back to the Roman and Mamluk periods, nearly 1,700 and 600 years ago, respectively, according to the AP. The findings included hundreds of silver and bronze coins dating to the middle of the third century, with more than 500 silver coins dating back to the Middle Ages.
SCIENCE
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Beck
Person
John Adams
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
GEORGE WASHINGTON
Tennessee Tribune

US Mint Begins Shipping New Quarters Featuring Maya Angelou

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Americans will soon be seeing the face of Maya Angelou on U.S. quarters. On Monday, the United States Mint announced it has begun shipping quarters featuring Angelou, the first of five trailblazing American women to be featured on quarters in 2022. The new quarter, available in...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Auction#Birth Date#Babelcolour#Stuarthumphryes#Cowan S Auctions
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
The Independent

Michael Lang death: Woodstock organiser dies, aged 77

Michael Lang, the co-creator and organiser of the Woodstock Music & Art Festival, has died aged 77.According to family spokesperson Michael Pagnotta, Lang died in New York on Saturday 8 January from a rare form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.Lang grew up in Brooklyn before entering a career in concert promotion in the 1960s.He promoted the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which drew 25,000 attendees and had a line-up including Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa.Lang then moved to Woodstock, in upstate New York. Along with co-founders John Rosenman, Artie Kornfeld and John P Roberts, he went on to create the famous musical...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Auctions
petapixel.com

Photographer Uses Photos and Words to Help Understand Homelessness

Photographer Jeffrey A. Wolin’s Faces of Homelessness is a photo/text series that focuses on people who are homeless or have been homeless in the past. In January 2020, there were 580,466 people experiencing homelessness in America. Most were individuals (70 percent), and the rest were people living in families with children. COVID-19 disrupted statistics for 2021, and these would be available later this year.
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

This 717-Gigapixel Photo is the Highest-Res Ever Captured of Artwork

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has released an interactive photo of The Night Watch painting by Rembrandt in a staggering resolution of 717-gigapixels. The museum claims it is the highest resolution photo of artwork ever captured. The photo was taken as part of Operation Night Watch, the largest and most comprehensive...
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

Instagram vs Reality: The Truth Behind Tranquil Photos of Hakone Shrine

The Hakone Shrine in the touristy town of Hakone, Japan, is a popular photo location for Instagrammers. It’s also a good “Instagram vs. Reality” example of how what’s seen in social media photos often does not tell the whole picture. “Peaceful” Photos of the Shrine.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy