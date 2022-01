It’s New Year’s Eve and the end of 2021 and with that, is the last playlist of 2021. A lot of cool music came out this year so I hoped the playlists I compiled through Spotify. If you didn’t, no worries…I listen to them at least. This month, we saw new and unreleased music come out from The Push Stars, Iration, The Rumjacks, The Narrowbacks, Jordan Klassen, Band of Horses, Roosevelt, Pinnacle Sound, Jr Thomas & The Volcanos, Neville Staple, The War on Drugs, The Wombats and lots more. Don’t worry, it’s not all Xmas music. Happy New Year!

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO