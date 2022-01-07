ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals designate J.J. Watt to return from IR

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35V3Rk_0dfa9kdf00

The comeback is getting closer. After tearing almost everything in his shoulder in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is nearing his return to the field.

The team announced Friday he has been designated to return from injured reserve, which allows him to practice with the team again.

He can be restored to the active roster anytime in the next 21 days. Since he will have only practiced once this week, don’t count on him being activated for the game on Sunday, but it is possible that he is able to play in the Cardinals’ first playoff game in the wild card round next week.

Watt’s original timeline for recovery was four to six months. If he plays in the wild card game, it will have been about two months.

The Cardinals also announced that cornerback Kevin Peterson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement, while practice squad safety Javon Hagan was activated from the practice squad COVID list.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cardinals ‘hopeful’ playoff plan for J.J. Watt vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals are reeling a bit heading into the playoffs, having lost four of their last five games. In particular, the once-dominant defense has sputtered. Reports of the potential return of former All-Pro J.J. Watt had excited Cardinals fans. On Tuesday, the team acknowledged the hope that he can return for practice this week, ahead of their upcoming playoff game.
NFL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Covid#Cards Wire
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Has A Message For The Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday, ending a tumultuous four-day saga that unfolded after the veteran wide receiver left the field in the middle of last week’s game against the New York Jets. The move seemed to be the best result for both sides given the...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan drops truth bomb on future with Falcons

Amid the rampant speculation surrounding his future, Matt Ryan is aiming to remain with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season. During his post-game press conference following the Falcons’ Week 18 home defeat to the New Orleans Saints, Ryan did not shy away from engaging in talk about his future in Atlanta but was rather direct in his declaration that he aspires to stay put.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Locker Room Video Of Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Mike Tomlin may not allow music to play at practice, but he certainly lets it blast when the Steelers play their way into postseason contention. With a Jaguars loss and overtime victory against the Ravens, Pittsburgh will find itself in the playoffs. Minus an unlikely Chargers-Raiders tie on Sunday night. Tomlin celebrated the win in the locker room with his team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy