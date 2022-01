The city of Portland will distribute free masks on Thursday for local businesses to help customers comply with the new indoor mask ordinance that went into effect this week. Under an emergency ordinance enacted by the City Council on Monday night, face coverings must be worn by anyone age 2 or over when inside public places in Portland. The ordinance, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, went into effect on Wednesday.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO