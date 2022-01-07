ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Answering Whether Broncos Wasted Drew Lock's Potential

By Kenneth Booker
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

The Denver Broncos have historically struggled to draft a franchise quarterback. The Broncos' most recent early-round flameouts include names like Tim Tebow, Paxton Lynch, and Brock Osweiler.

The only respectable quarterback Denver ostensibly selected is Jay Cutler, but that soon fell apart as he and Josh McDaniels had a falling out. The Broncos' latest victim is Drew Lock.

Today, I will be breaking down why yet again, the Broncos might have wasted another talented young quarterback.

Loaded with Potential

Entering the 2019 NFL draft, Lock had all the tools to make any NFL general manager salivate. He had ideal size at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, a big-time arm, and above-average athleticism.

Lock was a four-year starter at Missouri and a three-time team captain. His 2017 season sent him skyrocketing up the college quarterback rankings. He threw 44 touchdowns, which was the most in SEC history at the time, garnering a 2017 first-team All-SEC selection.

Lock's historic season included eye-popping statistical feats with a 521-yard and seven-touchdown performances, a 467-yard and six touchdown game, and a 448-yard passing game where he found the end zone five times.

Lock & Shurmur not a Match

The Broncos decided to bring in well-respected offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to help groom their young signal-caller. Broncos Country was filled with excitement with the coaching staff addition, especially since Lock finished the season strong in his first year under rookie offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

Adding Shurmur seemed like a slam dunk when it came to Lock growing as a young quarterback. Unfortunately, it would be stuffed at the rim with Shurmur's stubbornness to cater to Lock's talents.

Instead, Shurmur insisted that Lock conform his playing style to his system that is much more suited for a traditional pocket passer. Lock would attempt to adapt to the new system, but never developed the comfort level to be consistent.

O-Line Struggles & PTSD

The interior offensive line was one of the weak points for the team during Lock's time under center. Center Lloyd Cushenberry has been one of the main culprits, as he struggled to adapt to the strength of the defensive lineman he faces every week.

Cushenberry was continually getting bulled over early on in his career, leading to the pocket consistently collapsing around Lock.

The offensive line continued to improve incrementally as time went on. Still, the offensive line's early shortcomings seemingly stayed fresh in Lock’s mind, as he routinely fled the pocket prematurely in anticipation of his pass protection caving in on him.

Fangio Never Sold on Lock

Vic Fangio never seemed to develop the same bond with Lock as he did in only one season with Teddy. Some would say it was because of Lock's propensity to turn over the ball, and others say it's because Fangio fits better with more seasoned veterans.

Fangio didn't trust him to quarterback his team at the end of the day.

Who's to Blame Ultimately?

Who does the blame fall on? All of them.

Fangio, for not being ride-or-die for Lock as he is for Teddy Bridgewater. Shurmur, for not constructing an offense that catered to Drew's strengths.

Finally, Lock himself, with his inability to find that happy medium of protecting the ball without sacrificing the offensive explosion he can orchestrate when he's in a groove.

Either way, with the Broncos' track record in the draft, maybe it's a better idea to go out and get a proven veteran. Someone top-tier, and not settle for mid-tier replacements, to only find ourselves in the same position three years from now.

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

