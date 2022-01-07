ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon Authorities Hold Press Conference on Silas Stabbing Death in Thayer; Lawmakers Call For Protections for DCFS Workers

wlds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSangamon County authorities held a press conference Wednesday providing details about the death of DCFS child advocate Diedre Silas in Thayer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, and DCFS Director Marc Smith gave remarks about the investigation that surround Benjamin Reed allegedly stabbing Silas to death...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milledgeville, IL
County
Sangamon County, IL
City
Thayer, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Thayer, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Defense Attorneys#Private Security#Law Enforcement#Dcfs#The Sheriff S Department
CBS News

More than half of Europe likely to catch Omicron COVID infection within 2 months, WHO says

Copenhagen — More than half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across" the European region.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy