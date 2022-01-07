Sangamon Authorities Hold Press Conference on Silas Stabbing Death in Thayer; Lawmakers Call For Protections for DCFS Workers
Sangamon County authorities held a press conference Wednesday providing details about the death of DCFS child advocate Diedre Silas in Thayer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, and DCFS Director Marc Smith gave remarks about the investigation that surround Benjamin Reed allegedly stabbing Silas to death...wlds.com
