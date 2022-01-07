ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia Watson Birthday Merchandise Will Appear This Year

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 6, 2022 was the birthday of Hololive English Vtuber Amelia Watson, and Cover announced a line of merchandise to commemorate the occasion. There are a total of three items available. However, only two of them will be available separately. All of them are expected to ship between...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

