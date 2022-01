Before 2021 comes to a close, Billboard wants to know which pop star dominated this year. As part of Billboard‘s ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, we’ve ranked the best pop stars of each year dating back to 1981, when MTV and the modern pop era were born. For 2021, Taylor Swift took the throne after she won album of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards with Folklore and released two out of her six planned re-recorded albums this year — Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) — which both returned to their original albums’ position at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Not to mention, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” from the latter re-recorded LP broke Don McLean’s half-century record and became the longest-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO