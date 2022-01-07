ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

I-80 in Wyoming Back Open After Multi-Day Closure

By Joy Greenwald
 4 days ago
Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. Much of I-80 was...

WATCH: Hilarious Video Shows Just Why the Wyoming Wind is So Brutal

Living in Wyoming, we know just how windy it can get. We're no strangers to the windiest of windy days whatsoever. In fact, this winter has already been one of the windiest, not only in recent memory, but in the past 15 years. So it seems there are certain things that aren't easy for a to deal with when we step outside on a routine Wyoming day. A Tiktok user recently made a video showing exactly what it's like in Wyoming when you step outside into the brutal winds of the Cowboy State.
Yellowstone Had Nearly 3,000 Earthquakes in 2021

A whole lot of shaking going on in Yellowstone, and that's not from the herds of bison, rumbling around the Cowboy State. There were nearly 3,000 earthquakes in Yellowstone in 2021. That's a whole lot of shaking, going on. Sorry, couldn't help myself. In a video posted on Yellowstone's Facebook...
New DIY Business Opens In Downtown Cheyenne

I'm not going to lie, this is a really cool new business that rolled into Downtown Cheyenne. Board & Brush Cheyenne was welcomed by the Downtown Cheyenne community over the weekend, bringing in a new type of business that Cheyenne didn't already have. The business itself is a brick and...
Self-Driving Car Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill to regulate automobiles with automated driving systems [commonly referred to as "self-driving cars" ], has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature. Senate File 16 here. The bill is being sponsored by the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee of the Wyoming Legislature. The...
I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Back Open, I-80 Estimated to Reopen Friday Afternoon

Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming is back open, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be Friday afternoon before Interstate 80 fully reopens. Currently, the eastbound lanes from Evanston to Rock Springs are closed due to winter conditions, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure, and both lanes between Rawlins and Cheyenne are closed due to winter conditions.
Video Shows It’s “Frozen Hair” Season In Wyoming

It's that time of the year that it's bitterly cold on days and Wyoming's special version of Mother Nature really gives us no choice when we're getting ready to leave home for work or other adventures. I mean, we've all been there, you're getting ready to leave, it's approximately 3...
How Everyone in Wyoming Prepares for Watching ‘Yellowstone’…Probably

The show 'Yellowstone' has become a cultural phenomenon in its four seasons that it has been running for so far. And with the setting of the show being so near and at times in the state of Wyoming (train station), as well as the western region taking on a relatable atmosphere on the show, it's become extremely popular in and around the Cowboy State. Someone made a Tiktok video that seems like it's an accurate depiction of how any Wyomingite my prepare to watch an episode of 'Yellowstone'.
Laramie County Weather-Related Closures For Jan. 6

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been notified of the following closures due to a winter storm that has rocked the area. We will be updating the list as more closures are announced:. Laramie County School District#1 [remote learning planned]. Laramie County School District#2 [remote learning planned]. State of Wyoming Offices...
Most of I-80 in Wyoming Closed Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight before crews get the stretch between Rawlins and Cheyenne back open. Both lanes between Laramie and Cheyenne are now closed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Evanston...
Much of I-80 in Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation now says it could be Thursday morning before crews get Interstate 80 back open. As of 5:21 p.m., both lanes were closed between Evanston and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction is also closed and isn't expected to reopen until 2 p.m. to...
This Laramie Restaurant Has the ‘Best Mac & Cheese in Wyoming’

There's something about mac & cheese that everyone loves. It's pretty much impossible not to love mac & cheese. You can eat it anywhere at anytime and you can be any age and devouring the dish because it's one of the most satisfying things ever. Wouldn't it be nice to know where you can go in Wyoming for the absolute best mac & cheese in the entire state?
LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Closures & Advisories

Winter conditions have forced the closure of hundreds of miles of interstate in southeast Wyoming, and many places around Cheyenne are starting to close up shop. Below is a complete list of closures and advisories that have been sent to KGAB Radio:. Government Advisory Due to Inclement Weather. The Laramie...
Cheyenne NWS: Blowing Snow, Near-Blizzard Conditions Continue Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says blowing snow and blizzard conditions are continuing in many areas of southeast Wyoming today [1-6]. Widespread high winds are expected across much of southeast Wyoming today and tonight with gusts 65-75 MPH common, strongest around Arlington and Elk Mountain. Winds are expected to eventually spread into the Cheyenne area by some point late this afternoon or evening with gusts around 60 MPH possible locally. These winds combined with yesterday's snowfall could lead to dangerous conditions, especially for western areas with significant blowing and drifting snow likely. Near blizzard conditions will be possible at times with visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile. Travelers should exercise caution and check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info. Finally, periods of light snow will remain possible today from far southeast Wyoming into the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Additional accumulations will generally be light, but some areas may receive another inch or two. A small bit of good news: With the increasing winds, temperatures will also begin to rise this evening through Friday morning with overnight temperatures above freezing along and west of the Laramie Range. Many areas may be in the 40s by Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible ‘Near Blizzard Conditions’

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of possible ''near- blizzard conditions" in southeast Wyoming this afternoon [1-5] and into Thursday morning. The agency posted this statement on its website earlier today:. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity across much of southeast Wyoming and the western...
