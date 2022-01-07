ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted together months after split

Cover picture for the articleAre Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on the path of reconciliation? While the jury is still out on that, paparazzi have snagged photos of the two recently walking side by side with their dog, Tarzan. TMZ obtained the pap photos...

Shawn Mendes Flies Out of Miami After His Quick Trip

Shawn Mendes‘ trip to Miami is over and we have some new photos of him flying out of town. The 23-year-old singer was seen heading into the airport on Saturday afternoon (January 8) in Miami, Fla. Shawn was in town for the past few days and was spotted at...
Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Spotted Together For 2nd Time 10 Mos. After Split – Photos

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum and her rapper ex sparked reconciliation rumors once again as they appeared to get close during a night out in West Hollywood. Giving it another go? Ashley Benson and G-Eazy created quite the stir as they were spotted out together for the second time in two weeks following their split 10 months ago. The Pretty Little Liars alum and her rapper ex, both 32, enjoyed a cozy night out in West Hollywood on January 7. Ashley donned a stylish black overcoat with a crisscross patterned shirt underneath for the date night, while G-Easy kept it cool in a grey hoodie and brown leather jacket.
Camila Cabello Announces ‘Familia’ Album Will Arrive in 2022

Camila Cabello ignited the campaign for her third solo album ‘Familia’ last summer with the launch of the lead single ‘Don’t Go Yet.’. The flavorsome anthem was met with favor from fans but didn’t necessarily set the charts ablaze. Then, with promotion for her starring...
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes
Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Porsche Christmas Gift in Festive Pajamas & Gold Metallic Uggs

Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns spent Christmas apart for the second year in a row. But that didn’t stop the Minnesota Timberwolves baller from making his girlfriend’s holiday. Towns, 26, splurged on a brown Porsche Taycan featuring rose gold accents for Woods. In a new post, the fashion influencer, 24, can be seen posing with the luxury sports car while dressed in a pair of festive Christmas pajamas and shimmery gold metallic Ugg Scuffette II slippers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods is also sporting a brown logo Louis Vuitton bomber jacket with black sleeves,...
Demi Lovato Debuts New “Fresh Start” Buzzcut

For, the acclaimed artist has just debuted their new haircut: a buzzcut just in time for the holidays. They unveiled the new do over the weekend on their Instagram in a new video filmed by Angelo Kritiko. Lovato simply captioned the post: “fresh start.”. They continued to share more...
