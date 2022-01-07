ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino reveals Martin Odegaard is player he looks up to most in training

By Justin Lawrence
 4 days ago

ARSENAL starlet Charlie Patino has named Gunners teammate Martin Odegaard as the player who he looks up to the most at the club.

The 18-year-old has had a phenomenal past few months with the Gunners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5AO5_0dfa26MV00
Patino's been billed as one of Arsenal's brightest prospects since making his debut last month Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOYho_0dfa26MV00
But the youngster credits Gunners teammate Odegaard for helping him get settled in at The Emirates Credit: Getty

After only being promoted to the first team in September last year, the English youngster made his Gunners debut in December during the Gunners Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland.

And he couldn't have asked for a better start to his Arsenal career - coming off the bench to score his first senior goal as Arsenal romped to a 5-1 win over the Black Cats.

But since beginning to mix with the star names at the club, Patino has revealed that Odegaard in particular has been his inspiration while training.

Not only has the Norwegian - who joined the Gunners on a permanent basis last summer - wowed Patino with his ability but he has also taken the time to give him some friendly guidance.

Speaking with NepentheZ on Facebook Livestream yesterday, Patino said: "Odegaard is amazing in training. He’s really settled in now.

"He’s a player I really look up to, he’s helped me a lot. Odegaard is very, very good.”

Gunners fans will be hoping that Patino will take a leaf out of Odegaard's book when he possibly makes his first senior start this Sunday in the North London side's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

Odegaard's been in rare form this season and he was involved in more goals, created most chances and played most through balls than any other Premier League player last month - to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's delight.

And if Patino can impose himself on the Forest game in a similar fashion to the Norwegian, he'll be on his way to proving Rio Ferdinand's lofty predictions about him right.

After watching Patino sizzle on his debut and studying YouTube clips of the whiz-kid, Ferdinand's convinced that he could be the breakout star of 2022.

Ferdinand raved to BT Sport earlier this month: "Just watching him, go on YouTube and watch his clips. It's a joke, what you see. The talent he's got.

"I've spoken to people at Arsenal and what they say about him in terms of this kid, talentwise he could potentially be the best of the lot that has come out in recent years.

"It's a huge bar but this kid has a talent I think, and the big part of him I think is the mentality."

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
