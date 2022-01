CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports checking ice anglers and monitoring trapping activity in the area. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports trapping and spearing activity is ongoing in the area, with participant numbers down from the previous week. Lack of snow has left area snowmobile trails in poor condition for snowmobile travel and recreational riders are all but nonexistent. Ice continues to form on area lakes but is inconsistent and caution is always advised. Trespass complaints were heard and addressed. Outdoor users need to keep in mind that disrespect for other people’s property can lead to further restrictions for all outdoor recreational activities.

