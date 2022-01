Adult diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is based on inattention and impulsivity criteria. Just as the causes of ADHD have a biological basis, the discovery of biomarkers could help with diagnosing and treating this disorder that sometimes has serious consequences for the affected person’s safety and their family, professional and social life. Supported by the national research centre Synapsy, neuroscientists from University of Geneva (UNIGE), the Centre for Biomedical Imaging (CIBM) and the University Hospital of Geneva (HUG) focused their attention on a new electroencephalographic approach called microstates to identify ADHD’s neurological signatures. The microstates technique is used to look at the combined spatial and temporal aspects of cerebral activity. Using this technique, the research team discovered that a certain cerebral activity state associated with sleep and attention lasted longer among people with ADHD. The results, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging, provide evidence of a more robust ADHD biomarker and thus contribute towards helping psychiatry become a more precise medical discipline.

