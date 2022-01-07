Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

(Omaha, NE) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will open their 2022 tour in Omaha this Spring. On Friday, the band announced that the 15-stop 'Bon Jovi 2022 Tour' will kick off at the CHI Health Center Arena in downtown Omaha on Friday, April 1st. The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. The band says getting back on tour was a top priority for them. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO