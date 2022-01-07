ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bon Jovi have announced a North American arena tour for spring 2022. The chart-topping rockers will kick off their monthlong trek on April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and conclude the run on April 30 in Nashville. Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14....

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Bon jovi 2022 tour dates – venues – cities!

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/bon-jovi-2022-tour/. Just announced the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour dates! The rockers unveiled plans for a 15-stop concert tour that will span across the U.S. starting in the spring. Bon Jovi has announced a nationwide tour in support of their fifteenth studio album “2020.”. Don’t miss your...
MUSIC
NJ.com

Bon Jovi announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, schedule, venues

Bon Jovi music doesn’t exist to simply be heard. The band’s anthems are meant for singing along in arenas and stadiums with thousands of other fans. Bon Jovi, who hasn’t been on an official tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began, has announced 15 shows for 2022, and the singer’s biggest hits can once again be experienced the way they’re meant to.
MUSIC
jack1065.com

Bon Jovi unveils tour plans for this year

Bon Jovi will be there for its fans later this year. The rockers unveiled plans for a 15-stop tour that will span across the U.S. starting in the spring. Called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, the band will hit up arenas in the country’s biggest cities, starting April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ tour wraps April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
KESQ

Bon Jovi will be back on the road with a new tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road again. The rock ‘n’ roll band announced on Friday its Bon Jovi 2022 tour, which will kick off this spring. This is the first time the group has toured since 2019. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can...
MUSIC
WMBF

Bon Jovi performing in Charlotte this spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour is making two North Carolina stops this spring. The show takes place Friday, April 8 at the Spectrum Center and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Classic Rock 96.1

Eagles Expand U.S. ‘Hotel California’ Tour With 12 New Dates

Eagles have extended their previously announced Hotel California tour with 12 new dates for spring 2022. The U.S. trek — which features a full performance of their blockbuster 1976 LP, backed by an orchestra and choir, followed by a greatest hits set — now includes shows in Cleveland (March 17); Chicago (March 19); Indianapolis (March 22); Detroit (March 24); Pittsburgh (March 26); Philadelphia (March 28); Columbus, Ohio (April 19); Buffalo (April 21); Belmont Park, N.Y. (April 23); Nashville (April 28); Tulsa (May 16); and Salt Lake City (May 25).
ENTERTAINMENT
97.9 WGRD

Bon Jovi Reveal April 2022 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

It's time for Bon Jovi to rock more faces in 2022. The band just announced a 15-date spring tour that will spool out over the course of April 2022. The run will start on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, hitting mostly the eastern, midwestern and southern U.S. before wrapping on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcel Energy Center#American Tour#Mass Shootings#North American#Ucr#Ne Chi Health Center#Wi#Nc#Ga#Fl Amalie Arena#Fl Fla#Mo Enterprise Center#Tx Moody Center
On Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum announces April Bon Jovi concert

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi will perform at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, April 5. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com. For specific details on VIP packages, visit bonjovi.com. Bon Jovi released its 15th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
iheart.com

Bon Jovi bringing 2022 tour to Enmarket Arena in Savannah

Just announced! According to a release from the North American Arena Tour, Bon Jovi will be bringing his tour to the Enmarket Arena in April of 2022!. "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour is scheduled for arenas this coming Spring, including a stop at the new Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14at 10 am, check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11at 10 am local time.
SAVANNAH, GA
klpw.com

Bon Jovi To Make Tour Stop At Enterprise Center

Tickets go on sale next Friday for the Bon Jovi concert. It was announced today the band will play at Enterprise Center in April. The 2022 Tour will make a St. Louis stop on April 21st and take the stage at 8 p.m. Bon Jovi tickets go on sale a week from today at 10 o'clock on Ticketmaster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Bon Jovi to kick off 2022 tour in Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will open their 2022 tour in Omaha this Spring. On Friday, the band announced that the 15-stop 'Bon Jovi 2022 Tour' will kick off at the CHI Health Center Arena in downtown Omaha on Friday, April 1st. The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. The band says getting back on tour was a top priority for them. “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.
OMAHA, NE
wccbcharlotte.com

Bon Jovi Bringing 2022 Tour To Charlotte And Raleigh In April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is coming to Charlotte and Raleigh this April for the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour. The band announced their tour itinerary on Friday, which includes a stop at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Friday, April 8th and PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
fox17.com

Grand Ole Opry under fire after Morgan Wallen performs on stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — ERNEST's Grand Ole Opry debut is getting a lot of attention, but for all the wrong reasons. Eclectic Nashville singer/songwriter ERNEST played the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for the first time. He was later joined on stage by surprise guest Morgan Wallen. ERNEST and...
NASHVILLE, TN
bestclassicbands.com

Calvin Simon, Rock Hall Member With P-Funk, Dies

Calvin Simon, a member of the funk music collective, Parliament-Funkadelic, whose long list of rotating musician members has been headed by George Clinton, died yesterday (January 6, 2022) at 79. The singer, who performed on such P-Funk songs as 1975’s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” is one of 16 members of the combined bands to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1997. Clinton’s official Facebook page wrote a farewell to his longtime bandmate. “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon. Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!”
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy