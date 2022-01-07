ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri GOP leaders unlikely to revise Second Amendment law at police group's request

Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republican legislative leaders appear uninterested in revising a new Second Amendment law at the request of a police group that says the measure makes it harder for local law enforcement to apprehend suspects in gun-related crimes. The Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) was...

www.bakersfield.com

Related
Missouri Independent

GOP leaders, Democrats agree to make it harder to stop a filibuster in Missouri Senate

Republican leaders in the Missouri Senate took a step Monday night towards healing lingering tension with the chamber’s Democratic minority. But in doing so, they also likely exacerbated the festering intra-party divide that has plagued Senate Republicans for most of the last year.  On a 22-11 vote, all 10 Senate Democrats and 12 of the […] The post GOP leaders, Democrats agree to make it harder to stop a filibuster in Missouri Senate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri redistricting begins with divide over tilting map more heavily in GOP’s favor

As lawmakers officially kicked off the process of redrawing the state’s congressional districts on Monday, the continued divide among Republicans over whether to go after Kansas City’s Democratic seat was on display. GOP legislative leadership has proposed a map that preserves the congressional delegation’s current partisan breakdown, with two Democratic seats — centered on Kansas […] The post Missouri redistricting begins with divide over tilting map more heavily in GOP’s favor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session

Amending Missouri’s open records law to permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public — and charge more for any records that are turned over — is among Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities for the 2022 legislative session. The changes, which were outlined in a presentation to Parson’s cabinet that was obtained by The […] The post Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Is Missouri’s SAPA law back in the gunsights?

A gun rights lobbyist claims a Mid – Missouri Senator is leading the effort to take the state’s Second Amendment Preservation Act off the books. The Missouri Firearms Coalition’s Aaron Dorr is going after Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden …. The law would levee stiff fines against...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

City of Arnold sues over Missouri's new gun law

ARNOLD — The city of Arnold this week asked a judge to overturn Missouri's controversial new gun law, saying it is vague and confusing, hampers criminal investigations and is contrary to state and federal law. In a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Wednesday, the city says...
ARNOLD, MO
krcgtv.com

Voter fraud rally in Missouri Capitol targets 'Big Lie'

JEFFERSON CITY — As much of the nation reflected on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, demonstrators held a rally inside the Missouri State Capitol targeting what they call voter fraud across the country and the state. "I don't care who loses, as long...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Missouri Gov. Parson picks new revenue, children’s services leaders

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced new leaders for the Revenue and Social Services department. The governor named fellow Republican state Rep. Wayne Wallingford to be the next director of the Department of Revenue starting Jan. 3. The two served together in the state Senate.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: The virus ruled Missouri in 2021 while GOP leaders played political games

As year two of the pandemic dragged on in the U.S., Missouri was hit especially hard. The state’s low vaccination rates and high infection figures made the coronavirus by far the single most urgent issue facing Missourians in 2021. So, naturally, the state’s Republican leadership was laser-focused on … limiting abortion rights. And undermining voting rights. And preventing gun reform. And foot-dragging on the voter-mandated expansion of Medicaid. And pressing pretty much every other culture-war button they could find, as the state’s biggest public health crisis in a century raged on unimpeded.
MISSOURI STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin election commissioners balk at GOP data request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission balked at a massive request for voter data and other information by six Republican state lawmakers, but did not order that the request be denied. Instead, the commission said Tuesday that the lawmakers should be told how much...
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL

Group of voters cites post-Civil War amendment to challenge Cawthorn's candidacy

Group of voters cites post-Civil War amendment to challenge Cawthorn's candidacy. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January's rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Rep. Bowen Statement on GOP’s Unserious Law Enforcement Proposals

MILWAUKEE – In response to Republicans’ press conference earlier this afternoon unveiling a package of bills that would create new law enforcement-related programs using funding that legislative Republicans do not control, State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement:. “Let’s be clear here: there is bipartisan support...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: ‘The governor and Democratic leaders are promising amendments to help a poorly written law that they supported and that has outraged workers’

Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center provides an update of the long-term care insurance law and payroll tax in Washington. Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians — more than were expected — have applied for an exemption from the WA Cares Fund and its payroll tax of 58 cents per $100 of income starting in January (maybe — read on). An exemption was available if you had your own private long-term-care insurance, purchased by Nov. 1, and then got approval from the state.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

