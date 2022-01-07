ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Dromey, Labour MP, dies aged 73

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KavTQ_0dfZtx8a00
Jack Dromey, pictured with his wife, Harriet Harman, at the Labour party conference in 2015.

Labour shadow minister Jack Dromey has died suddenly at the age of 73.

The MP died on Friday morning in his flat in Birmingham, his family said. It is understood to have been from natural causes.

MPs from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the MP for Birmingham Erdington and offered their condolences to his wife, the former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman.

His family said: “He was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.”

His son Joe said on Twitter: “Our dad – Jack – died suddenly today. We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace, big man.”

Dromey, a former trade unionist and an MP since 2010, was appointed as shadow minister for immigration last year. He previously held shadow cabinet briefs for housing and policing, among other roles.

On Thursday Dromey contributed to a Westminster Hall debate on the resettlement scheme for Afghan citizens. “Our country has a proud history of providing a safe haven to those fleeing persecution,” he said. “Any watering down of the resettlement scheme would be contrary to our most fundamental values of decency, honesty and fairness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMS8b_0dfZtx8a00
Jack Dromey fights for Afghan citizens in final speech at Westminster Hall – video

Prior to his election to parliament, he was the deputy general secretary of the Transport and General Workers’ Union (TGWU) and a Labour party treasurer.

The Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said: “Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across parliament. My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack.”

Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “We are all in disbelief that the life force that was Jack Dromey has died. This is another sad day for the house and a bad start to the year. He was a great guy, down to earth, always positive and always looking to support and save jobs. At his heart he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, so all our thoughts go to Harriet and the rest of the family at this very sad time.”

The former prime minister Tony Blair remembered Dromey as “hugely likable” and a “complete stalwart of the Labour and trade union movement”. He said: “I am absolutely shocked and greatly saddened by the news about Jack.”

The Birmingham Edgbaston MP, Preet Gill, said Dromey’s death was a huge loss for the city, the Labour party and his family. “He was 73 years old and had given so much,” she said. “The one thing I loved about Jack, regardless of his age, is he would always be talking passionately about what he was going to do next.”

Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, said: “His enthusiasm for Birmingham politics will be irreplaceable and we will miss him terribly.”

Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened” by the news. “My thoughts are with Harriet and the family, and all those who knew him as a friend. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Dromey was born to Irish parents and raised in Kilburn, London. He became heavily involved in the trade unionist movement in the 1970s and had a prominent role in supporting a strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory from 1976 to 1978, where he met Harman. The couple married in 1982 and had three children.

Harman, approaching 40 years in parliament, announced last month that she would step down at the next election.

A byelection will be held in Dromey’s Birmingham Erdington seat, which Labour has held since it was established in 1974.

