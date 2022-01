University of Colorado Boulder will start the spring semester with remote classes due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing Marshall fire. “As we near the start of the semester, we ask our campus community to act with compassion,” Chancellor Philip DiStefano wrote in an address to the students and faculty. “Several hundred CU Boulder faculty, staff and students live in the evacuation areas and have not been able to return to their homes yet. They may not know if their homes are still standing.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO