John Travolta's daughter Ella releases first incredible single – fans react

By Matthew Moore
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Travolta has shown that talent runs right through the Travolta family as on Friday the 21-year-old released her first single. The star shared the news on her Instagram account, where she uploaded a video of herself singing the new song, Dizzy, whilst softly on the piano – and she sounded...

www.hellomagazine.com

