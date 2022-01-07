Spock's Beard postpone UK shows due to ongoing uncertainty over Covid

The number of UK gin distilleries grew by 110 last year as our appetite for the spirit soared during the pandemic.There are now 820 UK gin distilleries, up from 710 in 2020 and 190 in 2015, Office for National Statistics figures show.Micro distilleries, those with less than 10 employees, now make up 730 of all sites, up from 620 the year previously.The industry is benefiting from the recent spirits duty freeze but the UK Spirits Alliance, representing more than 260 members, is calling on the Treasury to make alcohol taxation a “level playing field”.This is a once in a generation...
