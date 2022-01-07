ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spock's Beard postpone UK shows due to ongoing uncertainty over Covid

By Prog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpock's Beard have announced they're putting their March 2022 UK shows on hold. They were due to kick off their five-date tour in Leeds on March 14 – their first UK dates since 2018 – but...

Avatar postpone UK tour until 2023

Avatar have postponed their scheduled January UK tour until February 2023. In a statement posted on their social media channels today, January 5, the Swedes explained that the tour rearrangement has been forced upon them “with the current situation with the Omicron variant being what it is.”. The band’s...
Wolf Alice postpone UK tour due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Wolf Alice have postponed their upcoming UK tour due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The 'Smile' band - who had already postponed three shows in Glasgow and two in Dublin - made the decision to delay the run as a whole out of concern for "people's safety and access to our concerts".
Black Country, New Road go sci-fi on new video for Concorde - watch it here!

London-based art rockers Black Country, New Road have revealed the video for their current single, Concorde. It's taken from the upcoming album Ants From Up There which will be released through Ninja Tune on February 4. The new video was directed by Maxim Kelly and saw the band collaborate heavily...
The Twilight Sad cancel UK shows due to “the ongoing COVID-19 situation”

The Twilight Sad have cancelled a series of “stripped back” UK dates that were scheduled to take place this month. The band’s James Graham and Andy MacFarlane were set to perform in London, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh – the latter as part of Burns & Beyond festival – all of which have been scrapped.
Sunderland Airshow cancelled again due to Covid uncertainty

Sunderland Airshow will not go ahead this summer as the city's leaders said planning for such a large-scale event was "difficult" due to Covid. The event, which attracts thousands of people its aircraft displays over the North Sea, has been cancelled for the past two years. The City Council said...
Reports of free lateral flows being scrapped are ‘red herring’, Leitch believes

Concerns that the UK Government will end free lateral flow tests are a “red herring” and therefore the Scottish Government is not making any contingency plans, Professor Jason Leitch has said.Scotland’s National Clinical Director said there is “no intelligence” that reports of scrapping free coronavirus testing are true.The UK’s Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi denied there are plans to stop providing free lateral flow devices after a Sunday Times story suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson would announce the change within weeks.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that scrapping free lateral flows would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with...
Lateral flow tests to stay free says minister amid reports they may be limited

Lateral flow tests will remain free, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted amid criticism of suggestions they could be scaled back despite soaring coronavirus cases.The Cabinet minister said he is “puzzled” by a report suggesting that their universal availability could be axed as they are limited to high-risk settings and for people with symptoms.But he indicated support for reducing the isolation period from seven days to five, if it can be done safely, in order to reduce staffing pressures on the NHS and businesses.The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would make the announcement on scaling back tests...
UK-made gins are seeing a boom as distillery numbers jump

The number of UK gin distilleries grew by 110 last year as our appetite for the spirit soared during the pandemic.There are now 820 UK gin distilleries, up from 710 in 2020 and 190 in 2015, Office for National Statistics figures show.Micro distilleries, those with less than 10 employees, now make up 730 of all sites, up from 620 the year previously.The industry is benefiting from the recent spirits duty freeze but the UK Spirits Alliance, representing more than 260 members, is calling on the Treasury to make alcohol taxation a “level playing field”.This is a once in a generation...
Covid: UK records 142,224 new cases and 77 deaths

A total of 142,224 new Covid cases and 77 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the UK today.The death toll has now reached 150,230 – according to the government’s data. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificates.The number of new daily Covid cases for the UK has fallen for five days in a row, but analysts have said that it is too soon to draw conclusions over whether the Omicron-driven wave of the virus has peaked.The government and its...
Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
