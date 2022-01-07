ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After COVID-Positive Staff Work Amid Shortage, Hospital Sees Outbreak of Infections

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eleanor Slater Hospital allowed five asymptomatic employees to work amid staffing...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

AL-ROD
3d ago

Biden & fauci are mentally challenged & fixated with thinking their going to get the United States population 100% vaccinated. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.

Reply
3
Robert Spencer
3d ago

so as long as you have the Vax you can go to work with covid but without the Vax and being covid free you can't have a job?

Reply
3
