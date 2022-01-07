After COVID-Positive Staff Work Amid Shortage, Hospital Sees Outbreak of Infections
Eleanor Slater Hospital allowed five asymptomatic employees to work amid staffing...www.newsweek.com
Eleanor Slater Hospital allowed five asymptomatic employees to work amid staffing...www.newsweek.com
Biden & fauci are mentally challenged & fixated with thinking their going to get the United States population 100% vaccinated. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.
so as long as you have the Vax you can go to work with covid but without the Vax and being covid free you can't have a job?
Comments / 4