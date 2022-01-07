Lottery results LIVE – 1/7/22 Mega Millions winning numbers drawn TONIGHT ahead of 1/8/22 Powerball jackpot

ONE lucky person could instantly become super-rich tonight if they win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Friday's Mega Millions lottery has a grand prize of $278million on offer.

Mega Millions draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11pm ET and the next drawing is on Tuesday, January 4.

Friday's draw takes place ahead of Saturday's Powerball, where $20million is on the line.

Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11pm ET.

Read our lottery live blog for the latest news and updates...

Tips to avoid being scammed

The lottery provides a series of pointers that aim to help players avoid getting scammed.

If someone says you won a lottery that you have never played, be suspicious. You can’t win a legitimate lottery if you didn’t buy a ticket.

If you are in a jurisdiction that is outside the market area of the lottery or game mentioned as the source of the “prize,” then it is a scam.

Real lotteries do not hold “international” sweepstakes, contests or awards for people who live outside their market area. Mega Millions, for example, is played only in the United States.

Be wary of lottery scams

If you are told that you can “verify” the prize by calling a certain number, that number may be part of a lottery scam.

Instead of calling it, you should look up the name of the lottery or organization on your own to find out its real contact information.

If you think someone on the phone is trying to scam you, hang up immediately because if you engage them in conversation, your name and contact information could end up on a list that’s shared with other scammers.

When did Powerball drawings begin?

Powerball launched in America in 1992.

It set a world record jackpot of $1.586billion in January 2016.

The record prize was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Minimum Powerball jackpot amount

Powerball jackpots begin at $20million.

For every drawing with no winner, the jackpot will increase based on the estimated ticket sales that will occur before the next drawing.

After a jackpot is won, the prize money resets to $20million.

Can non-US citizens play?

According to Powerball’s website, the lottery is also open to non-US citizens.

Residents of states where Powerball is not offered can purchase a ticket in a state where it is available.

Proving a point

Glenda Blackwell, of North Carolina, bought a scratch-off ticket in 2016 to prove to her husband that buying lottery tickets is a waste of money.

Instead, she accidentally won $1million.

More likely to win Powerball or Mega Millions?

The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292million.

The chances of winning Mega Millions are a bit lower: one in 302.6 million.

Poorest households buy the most tickets

The Atlantic reported that the poorest third of households buy half of all lotto tickets, according to a 1980s Duke University study.

One reason this happens is because the lottery is advertised more in poorer communities.

Which state spends the most on lottery tickets?

New Yorkers buy the most lottery tickets out of any other state in the country.

New Yorkers alone spend more than $9billion a year on tickets.

How to play Mega Millions

You win the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers – five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball) – or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick.

The nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions are listed on the lottery website.

Prizes range from the jackpot down to $2.

2021’s biggest Mega Millions jackpot

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2021 was a $1.050billion prize, or $776.6million in cash, won on January 22.

The Wolverine FLL Club of Oakland County, Michigan took home the massive prize, according to the Mega Millions website.

Winners go bankrupt

An estimated 70 percent of lottery winners spend all of their winnings quickly.

They end up losing the rest of their money within seven years of winning the jackpot.

Gambling addiction help

The Powerball website provides information and resources about the dangers of gambling addiction.

“For some people gambling can become a problem. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, there are a number of helpful resources listed below,” it reads.

National Council on Problem Gambling

24 Hour Confidential National Helpline

Call: 1-800-522-4700

Chat:

Text: 1-800-522-4700

Association of Problem Gambling Service Administrators

Difference between lottery tickets and scratch-offs, part three

Ticket prices for Powerball and Mega Millions hold steady at $2.

Scratch-off game prices vary depending on the game. Some cost as little as $1 while others can cost upwards of $20.

However, the jackpots and potential winnings vary for both lottery tickets and scratch-off games.

Difference between lottery tickets and scratch-offs, part two

With scratch-off tickets, you can pick which game you play, but aside from that, there are no numbers to choose from.

If you’re playing a lottery game like Powerball or Mega Millions, you have the option to pick your numbers, though you can also play at random.

Difference between lottery tickets and scratch-offs

Scratch-off tickets provide instant gratification, as you can know within a matter of minutes of purchasing whether or not you’ve won a prize.

Lottery tickets have fixed drawings, so you will have to wait to see if you’ve won.

Mega Millions history of jackpots

Mega Millions has awarded 23 jackpots of more than $300million, according to the game website.

That includes the Mega Millions record of $1.537billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Winning does not cure depression

A research study found that while winning a few million dollars does uplift moods, the happiness is generally short-lived.

The researchers wrote:

“Eventually, the thrill of winning the lottery will itself wear off. If all things are judged by the extent to which they depart from a baseline of past experience, gradually even the most positive events will cease to have an impact as they themselves are absorbed into the new baseline against which further events are judged.”

Reporting lottery scams, continued

The Federal Trade Commission has more information on fake lottery and other scams at http://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0086-international-lottery-scams.

To file a complaint or get free information call toll-free, 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357).

If you have been the victim of a scam, you should contact your local police or sheriff’s office, or your state police.

Reporting lottery scams

Is there a lottery age requirement?

People must be 18 or older in order to buy lottery tickets in just about every state in the United States.

How do you claim a prize?

Prizes have to be claimed in the jurisdiction where you bought the winning ticket.

Players can often claim prizes up to $600 at any licensed lottery retailer in the jurisdiction where they bought the ticket, the Powerball website said.

Prizes over $600 can be claimed at some lottery offices depending on the amount, and also at lottery headquarters. Contact your lottery with questions.

How much goes unclaimed?

In the 12-month period ending June 2017, nearly $3billion went unclaimed, according to lottery expert Brett Jacobson.

In 2017 alone, there were more than 160 unclaimed prizes worth $1million or more.

What happens to unclaimed prizes?

According to the Powerball website, “Unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction.”

That means the money is generally returned to the states selling tickets for that game. Each state has its own set of rules from there, determining what actually happens to the money.

In some cases, it gets returned to the players.

How long do you have to claim prizes?

Powerball tickets typically have expiration dates that vary from 90 days to one year depending on where they were sold, according to the Powerball website.

The expiration date is likely listed on the back of your ticket.