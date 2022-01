A recent report from The Nature Conservancy and Bain & Company found that an estimated 120,000 million metric tons of synthetic microfibers are released into the environment annually at the pre-consumer stage. This type of pollution has infiltrated even the most remote areas of the Arctic: In 2020, microfibers were found in surface sediment samples collected from the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Laurentian Great Lakes and shallow suburban lakes in southern Ontario. Headlines like these are inspiring companies like Patagonia and Samsung to develop a washing machine that minimizes the number of microfibers that seep into waterways through laundering. They are also the driving...

