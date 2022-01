By now, you know all about the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50. It's the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1, from the brain of the man who engineered the F1, making it, in many ways, a more fitting successor than McLaren's own Speedtail. It's difficult to know what to focus on most in the T.50, as there's so much specialness about it. From the bespoke Cosworth V12 that revs to 12,100 rpm to the three-seat configuration, or the crazy fan at the back of it, or the fact that it weighs just 2,160 lbs, the T.50 is an engineering marvel. Only 100 will be built, but for those discerning customers, the process of ordering their GMA T.50 will be just as special as the car itself.

