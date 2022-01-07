ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.9 Percent Despite Modest Number of Jobs Filled

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Labor Department reported that 199,000 jobs were added in December, while 651,000 more people said that they were employed in December compared to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. unemployment declines from 4.2% to 3.9% in December

Even though employers only added a modest 199,000 jobs in December, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a pandemic-low of 3.9 percent. Despite this drop in the unemployment rate, from 4.2 percent in November, and the slight hiring gain reported by businesses, 651,000 more workers were hired in December, compared with November.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employment#Americans#The Labor Department#The Conference Board#Covid#Omicron
BGR.com

You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC Bay Area

US Employers Add 199K Jobs in December as Unemployment Falls to 3.9%

U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department said Friday that the nation’s unemployment rate fell to a healthy 3.9%...
BUSINESS
ksl.com

US employment growth misses expectations; unemployment rate falls to 3.9%

WASHINGTON — U.S. employment increased less than expected in December amid worker shortages and job gains could remain moderate in the near term as spiraling COVID-19 infections disrupt economic activity. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on...
BOSTON, MA
CNBC

U.S. unemployment rate falls in December but rises for Black women

The unemployment rate fell in December for all U.S. workers except Black women. The overall unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month from 4.2% in November, the Labor Department reported. But the Black women jobless number jumped to 6.2% from 4.9% — and followed a roughly 2 percentage-point drop in...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy