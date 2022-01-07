Mercy COVID care clinic in Fort Smith to reopen

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Clinic Fort Smith announced in a Friday, Jan. 7 news release it will reopen a clinic focused on treating COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms. The clinic first opened in August.

Beginning Jan. 7, “Mercy Clinic COVID Care,” located at the former Convenient Care clinic at Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, will be open from 5-9 p.m. seven days a week to keep those with COVID-related symptoms safe and away from other patients, while continuing to serve all patients seeking care.

Mercy urges anyone with symptoms such as fever, dry cough and tiredness to utilize the clinic. Severe symptoms include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; chest pain or pressure; and loss of speech or movement. Other symptoms may include aches and pains; sore throat; diarrhea, conjunctivitis; headache; loss of taste or smell; rash on skin or discoloration of fingers or toes.

According to the release, COVID testing and other diagnostic processes such as testing for strep throat and influenza will be used to diagnose and treat patients at the facility. Patients will be evaluated by a physician or advanced practice nurse, who will create a treatment plan for each patient following a diagnosis.

Masking and social distancing are required at the facility and patients are allowed one person to accompany them.

Appointments are not required and patients do not need to be established with Mercy to utilize the clinic.

If you are experiencing symptoms, tests can be scheduled with Mercy by calling 479-573-3939. COVID-19 testing is available at Mercy Convenient Care – 79 th Street and 3505 79 th St. in Fort Smith. Vaccine appointments can be made here .

Mercy asks that people do not go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test.

