ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars Bits: The High Republic, Knights Of The Old Republic, The Book Of Boba Fett, And More!

By Adam Frazier
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Next Phase of "Star Wars: The High Republic" In the above special episode of "Star Wars: The High Republic Show," host Krystina Arielle celebrates the one-year anniversary of "The High Republic" with special guests, including all five original "High Republic" authors, and some exciting details about second phase of "The...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans Are Loving Jennifer Beals' Debut

Jennifer Beals rose to fame in 1983 when she starred in Flashdance and went on to appear in many famous movies and shows including Vampire's Kiss, Devil in a Blue Dress, and The L Word. Fans of the actor were pleasantly surprised when she showed up in the series premiere of Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. Beals plays a Twi'lek named Garsa Fwip who owns a cantina in Mos Espa called the Sanctuary. Star Wars fans have taken to Twitter today to share their opinions about the show's first episode, and that includes a lot of love for Beals.
MOVIES
Idaho8.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ plunges into the warm sands of ‘Star Wars’ nostalgia

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens in the Sarlacc Pit doesn’t stay in the Sarlacc Pit, which is good news for Disney+ and “Star Wars” fans. Enter “The Book of Boba Fett,” which has returned to where it all began on the sands of Tatooine with a spare, almost silent premiere episode filled with a dizzying arsenal of callbacks to the franchise’s past.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A Star Wars Fan-Favorite Cameos in The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

A Star Wars fan favorite is back for the first chapter of The Book of Boba Fett. *Spoilers to follow for the Disney+ show's premiere episode.* "Stranger in a Strange Land" brings back Max Rebo, who fans will remember from Return of the Jedi. The leader of the Max Rebo Band is hanging out on Tatooine still. The Sanctuary is the name of Garsa Fwip's cantina in Mos Espa. However, that isn't the only bit of the past that comes into play during "Stranger in a Strange Land." A lot of fans had theorized that Boba Fett's series would see him actually escape from the Sarlac pit. Indeed they were correct, and the results were visceral while setting the tone for the rest of the series. It's become clear that The Book of Boba Fett will be showing off both Star Wars' past and present during these Chapters. Some fans might be more excited for one than the other. But, they will all probably flip out at the pictures of Max Rebo in the show down below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoraida Córdova
ComicBook

Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett Black Series Figure Pre-Orders: Boba Fett, Fennec Shand and More

Earlier this month, a big wave of new Hasbro 6-inch Star Wars The Black Series figures went up for pre-order, many of which are based on the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian series and The Book of Boba Fett series that just debuted on Disney+ . There are also figures from A New Hope, Return of the Jedi, and Rogue One. Everything you need to know about these releases can be found right here.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett Premiere Remixes Iconic Star Wars Song

The Book of Boba Fett's premiere episode decided to remix one iconic Star Wars song. Stranger in a Strange Land is a bit of a love letter to earlier Star Wars entries. It basically serves to fill in some of the gaps from the franchise. *Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1* If you've ever wondered how the character ended up crossing paths with The Mandalorian, then you're going to be pleased. Chapter 1 of this series sees Boba escape that Sarlac pit from Return of the Jedi. But, that alien isn't the only callback to Star Wars' past. Feet and Fennec Shand enter Garsa Fwip's Cantina on Mos Espa, only to be met by Rebo and the band playing a song called "Cantina Theme Variation." It's a fun little nod, and there must be fans out there pumped to see Rebo again. Did you catch the tune?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Rodriguez Cameos in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Premiere

Director Robert Rodriguez actually cameos in the premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. It's not surprising to see the bounty hunter fan pop up in some capacity. However, a lot of fans weren't expecting to see him make an appearance so soon. Rodriguez actually directs Chapter 1 and is credited as playing Dokk Strassi. (He's the Trandoshan who presents Fett with a Wookie pelt as tribute.) Star Wars, especially these Disney+ shows, are no stranger to having the filmmakers who help bring the stories to life play a real role in the adventures. Other famous actors usually clamor for small parts in the movies as well. It's one of those things where everyone starts out as some sort of fan. You can check out Dokk Strassi's look and that ominous Wookie pelt down below:
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

The Book of Boba Fett Reinvents a Classic Star Wars Figure

Everyone’s favorite bounty hunter from the original three “Star Wars” films gets his own series, and his own massive redemption arc, in the heavily anticipated new series “The Book of Boba Fett.” We were re-introduced to this character in the last season of “The Mandalorian,” after having gone years without knowing whether the classic bad-ass survived the Sarlacc pit in “The Return of the Jedi.” It was a true thrill to see him again (and made for a great episode by director Robert Rodriguez); it was even more exciting that the end of “The Mandalorian” introduced a Boba Fett show in which the bounty hunter takes over the throne of previous crime lord Jabba the Hutt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Stories#Boba Fett#Ii#Marvel Comics
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Full Theme Released Online

Part of what Star Wars fans love about The Mandalorian is how composer Ludwig Göransson remixed and reimagined what the sonic landscape of the galaxy far, far away should be, honoring what came before it while paving a new path forward. Göransson returned to the franchise to compose the theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which once again captures the magic of the adventure while also highlighting the diversity of the intergalactic storyline. You can now listen to the full theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett below and check out new episodes when they land on Disney+ every Wednesday.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Review: The Tribes of Tatooine

This STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT review contains spoilers. How long will The Book of Boba Fett keep up the flashbacks? Probably a while, judging by the slow progression of the plot in both stories this week. “The Tribes of Tatooine,” which was directed by Steph Green and...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Easter Eggs Explained

This Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett article contains spoilers. Despite the desert planet’s reputation as the middle of nowhere of the galaxy, a lot of things happen on Tatooine. In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter turned crime lord digs further into Mos Espa’s underworld and learns from the Tusken desert-dwellers. Along with the Tusken culture we detailed last week, there are quite a few Star Wars deep cuts to see in “The Tribes of Tatooine.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
lrmonline.com

Ming-Na Wen Reflects Star Wars in The Book of Boba Fett in Featurettte

For Ming-Na Wen, it is a role of a lifetime to be in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett as part of the Star Wars Universe. Already a favorite of Disney, the actress bounced around from voicing Mulan to being one of the core actors in ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now she remains in the family after her introduction as Fennec Shand in Disney’s The Mandalorian to the continuation in The Book of Boba Fett.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett Expands the Star Wars Universe on Disney+

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett steps into the spotlight today in Disney+’s latest Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, which sees Temuera Morrison reprise his role from The Mandalorian Season 2. Also today: Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer investigates a murder spree in 1970s New York City, a new group of comedic voices take the stage in The Standups Season 3, college football takes over ESPN, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Book of Boba Fett Affirms a Dark Aspect of Star Wars Canon

If you’ve started watching The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ it could mean that you’ve seen a few things that make a lot of sense, and some that might still need a bit of explanation as the most popular and possibly deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy has returned. Escaping from the belly of the Sarlaac that swallowed him and several others whole, Fett took over Jabba’s empire from Bib Fortuna, the Hutt’s former majordomo who was, well, not really equipped to do more than warm the seat before Fett returned. But while he was in the throne room, accepting tributes and a vague insult and possible threat from the mayor’s advisor, he was also given something that was probably recognizable to many Star Wars fans., The Trandoshan crime boss that came to offer tribute, and utter a thinly veiled threat that was apparently meant to be taken as a blessing, brought Fett a shaggy pelt that could have only belonged to one creature as far as anyone has been thinking since the first episode aired. That’s right, it was a Wookie pelt, and people have been showing their shock since it aired.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Book of Boba Fett used cut footage from Star Wars movie

The Book of Boba Fett season 1 spoilers follow. The Book of Boba Fett has cleverly used cut footage from the Star Wars prequel film Attack of the Clones during an early moment in the series. Disney+'s latest live-action expansion of the Star Wars universe is the never-before-told story of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy