Rooney Mara To Star As Audrey Hepburn In A New Biopic From Luca Guadagnino

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuca Guadagnino has done romance. He’s done drama. And yes, he’s definitely done horror, as well, with “Suspiria.” Now, it appears the filmmaker is looking to hop into the biopic realm for his new film about Audrey Hepburn. According to Variety, it appears Luca Guadagnino...

theplaylist.net

The Independent

Marni Nixon: How Audrey Hepburn’s ghost singer was sworn to secrecy by Hollywood

Oh Natalie, it’s just wonderful – absolutely wonderful.” That’s what Hollywood producers told Natalie Wood as she belted out her songs as Maria in 1961’s West Side Story. Then they turned to Marni Nixon – the woman who, unbeknown to the film’s star, would be re-recording all of Maria’s songs – and winked.You probably don’t know Marni Nixon’s face, but you will know her voice – a trilly, gleaming soprano that adapted to suit whoever’s mouth it was supposed to be emerging from: Natalie Wood; Audrey Hepburn; Deborah Kerr; Marilyn Monroe. Referred to as “American cinema’s most unsung singer” by...
theplaylist.net

Anne Hathaway & Thomasin McKenzie Will Star In ‘Eileen’ From ‘Lady Macbeth’ Director William Oldroyd

Quite the cast has quietly formed around the unannounced Fox Searchlight project “Eileen” from “Lady Macbeth” director William Oldroyd. While never announced formally through the trades, at least not its cast and director, NJ.com has revealed all the details of the project, which have been confirmed by Jonathan Busch, Mayor of the Borough of Metuchen in New Jersey, where the film is currently shooting and has been for weeks.
tatler.com

Everything you need to know about the new Audrey Hepburn biopic

For actors, it can be a lucrative experience playing another thespian in a biopic. Michelle Williams won an Oscar for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn, while Robert Downey Jr picked up a BAFTA for his take on Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin. So Rooney Mara has reason to be hopeful that her turn in Apple TV+'s new project about the life of Audrey Hepburn could see her finally scoring an Oscar, after being nominated twice.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson, Luca Guadagnino to Receive Dragon Awards at Goteborg Film Festival

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson and Call Me By Your Name (2017) director Luca Guadagnino will be honored at the 2022 Göteborg International Film Festival with honorary Dragon Awards in tribute to their careers’ work. Sweden-born Ferguson played Lady Jessica Atreides, the mother of Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, in Dune and is familiar to action fans for her recurring role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Guadagnino received a best picture Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, which, coincidentally, also starred Chalamet. Alongside his feature work — the Tilda Swinton-starring I Am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015),...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Audrey Hepburn, Lily Collins fans protest the choice of Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara will play Audrey Hepburn in the biopic directed by Luca Guadagnino for Apple TV +, which will tell the life of the movie star. The decision was not received positively by all. According to some fans, the choice should have fallen on Lily Collins, huge Hepburn fan and quite similar.
CELEBRITIES
