A total of 16 top-ranked North American Teamfight Tactics players competed for slots at the upcoming Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets Mid-Set Finale. Following TFT Patch 12.1, the Set Six NA Challenger Series was the second of three qualifying tournaments leading up to the Mid-Set Finale, scheduled to take place from Feb. 4 to 6. The North American roadmap contains one Challenger Series qualifier, along with the Piltover and Zaun Cups. A total of 16 players competed in the Challenger Series qualifier, with first and second place earning an invite to the TFT Set Six Mid-Set Finale.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO