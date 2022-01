Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skin lines as well as adding to old ones. This skin line has not officially joined the League of Legends universe but it was announced during the League of Legends Livestream for 2022. Here is a look at the new Ashen Knight Skins revealed for League of Legends.

