Oakland to host John Madden's public memorial

John Madden will be memorialized in the region that raised him and the city he became a legend.

A public memorial for the legendary head coach and broadcaster will be held in Oakland on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the NFL announced on Friday .

Further details will be released "in the near future," the league said.

Madden died on Dec. 28 at the age of 85. The cause of death has not been given.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent 10 seasons as head coach of the Raiders - leading them to their first ever Super Bowl championship in 1976 - before spendings three decades as an iconic broadcaster.

Since his death, he has received an outpouring of tributes and remembrances from friends, colleagues and multiple generations of fans.