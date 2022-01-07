ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA Radio Editorial: Gainey and Roethlisberger

By Michael Spacciapolli
Monday, January 3rd was an historic day in the City of Pittsburgh.

It included the inauguration of a new mayor and a farewell to one of the greatest Steelers players of all time.

We congratulate Ed Gainey on becoming Pittsburgh’s first Black chief executive.

We’ve invited Mayor Gainey to join us often on NewsRadio KDKA as Governor Tom Wolfe and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald do.

We want to bring you frequent, in depth interviews with state and local leaders so you can hear more than just sound bites and understand better the issues and challenges we’re facing and how our leaders are responding.

We also congratulate Ben Roethlisberger on an incredible career.

As Ben played his final game at Heinz Field Monday night, Steelers fans showed their appreciation for 18 seasons of winning football including those two Super Bowls.

Ben showed his appreciation after the game with a victory lap around Heinz, saying goodbye to Steelers fans one final time.

Monday was a great day in Pittsburgh.

