Activision has released a new public test build for Season 1 and 2 of Call of Duty: Mobile. Just like the previous test servers, the COD Mobile Season 1 2022 Test Server is now out for both Android and iOS devices. It has quite a bit of content for players to try out like new weapons, weapons balance changes, new MP maps, and more. Players can follow the download guide given below to try out the test server build. The test server has already started and will go on till the end of the week. Also, this should be noted that as COD Mobile China announced to synchronize with the global version starting from June 2021, therefore, the features are the same as those in the Chinese test server.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO