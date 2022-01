Par means many things to many people. For the USGA, it’s a gold standard worthy of protection. For everyday golfers, a par is something to celebrate. For the advanced analytics crowd, it’s a wholly arbitrary and essentially irrelevant number. For all the beating par takes, it does serve a genuine purpose—a benchmark for comparison. Golf has no standardized field of competition, and players compete at different times. Without those simple shorthand figures, -7 or +2, keeping score in this game would be downright impossible. Ask a pro what he shot after a round and he’s far more likely to say four under than “68.” It’s how we conceptualize scores.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO