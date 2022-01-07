2 Texas Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing Down In The Coming Weeks

Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that 37 of its locations will be closing down in the coming weeks, including two Texas locations.

The plans for the closures were announced two years ago as a part of the store's multi-year transformation. The transformation includes new, private labels, remodeling stores, and focusing on e-commerce.

The two Texas locations that will be closing include the Brownsville location in the Sunrise Palms Shopping Center at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd and the San Angelo location at 4169 Sunset Drive.

Here's a full list of all of the closing store locations :

Alabama

Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway

Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.

California

Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue

Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern

Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo

Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road

Florida

Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Georgia

Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West

Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road

Idaho

Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place

Missouri

St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road

New York

Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.

Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road

Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road

Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place

Spring Valley: 14B Spring Valley Marketplace

Ohio

Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road

York: 2845 Concord Road

Texas

Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.

San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway

Longview: 200 Triangle Center

Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.

Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.

Wisconsin

Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia