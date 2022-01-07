ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground beef recalled in California due to possible E. coli contamination

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled after a sample package tested positive for E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The recall, issued by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Oregon, affects approximately 28,356 pounds of raw meat with store-brand labeling at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger and WinCo. The meat was shipped to retailers in seven states, according to the FSIS: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The products included in the recall were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and include “EST. 965” either inside the USDA’s mark of inspection or near the time stamp, or the “use by” or “freeze by” dates.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled products are urged not to eat them, but instead throw them away or return them to the store. The USDA has categorized this recall as Class I, or “high or medium risk,” meaning there’s a “reasonably probability” that the use of contaminated products will cause “serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Those with additional questions about the recall can call Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., at (503) 656-6168.

The strain of E. coli detected in the sample — E. coli O157:H7 — can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, dehydration, kidney failure or even death, among other adverse effects. Those at the greatest risk include children under 5 and the elderly. Most patients begin experiencing symptoms within 3-4 days after exposure, though symptoms may begin as early as one day after exposure, or appear after as many as 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Those with acute or persisting symptoms are urged to seek medical care.

More information on E. coli infection and symptoms can be found at the FSIS , CDC or National Institute s of Health (NIH).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

