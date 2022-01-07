Erie County SPCA participating in #BettyWhiteChallenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) Betty White fans are rallying to honor the late “Golden Girls” and "Mary Tyler Moore Show" star on her 100th birthday by donating to animal charities, a cause she championed.

"We all know that Betty White loved animals, as much as she loved her husband Allen" said Bethany Kloc, Communication Manager for the SPCA Serving Erie County. "Someone came up with the idea last weekend to donate to local animal shelters in her name."

You won't find any bigger Betty White fans than Kloc and SPCA Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca. They quickly decided the fundraiser was a perfect fit for the local shelter so they jumped on it right away, because they loved her so much.

The event asks Betty White fans to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name. The SPCA is grateful for any donation.

"Already people are donating so much money and it's wonderful," said Kloc.

"We've had people come in and donate more than that." In one instance, a man walked into the SPCA shelter on Harlem Road in West Seneca and handed over $100. Others have donated $100 dollars in honor of White who would have turned 100 years old on January 17.

The SPCA has added a donation form for the "Betty White Challenge" on their website .

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

The Betty White challenge has been picking up steam. Animal advocates across the country say they've already seen a spike in donations this week.

White was a devoted animal lover. She spent her life helping animals in need as well as promoting an protecting animal interests. Now her fans are picking up where she left off.