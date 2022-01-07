ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is VTSAX A Good Investment For ETF Investors?

Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanguard's very popular Total Stock Market Index Fund matches or slightly lags the S&P 500 over the past decade. It has both mutual fund and ETF share classes. Hi, my name is Psycho and I'm a recovering Vanguard investor. Not how I usually start off an article, but in...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Investment Performance#Index Funds#Hedge Fund#Vtsax#Vanguard#Vtsmx#Customer Service
cryptopotato.com

Fidelity Investments Canada to Add Bitcoin Exposure to All-in-One ETFs

Fidelity’s Canadian branch plans to add a small allocation of its Bitcoin ETF into two of its largest exchange-traded funds. The multinational financial services corporation aims to make several changes to its Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF and Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF, including adding a small allocation to the company’s Bitcoin ETF.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

My Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For January 2022

I present my top 15 high-growth dividend stocks to consider during the month of January. December was an excellent month for most stocks as the overall market finished the year on a positive note. The watchlist tacked on 4.65% last month to finish the year up 33.52%. A very strong year for the watchlist as it outpaced VYM by 9.77% and SPY by 4.96%. I believe the strength of this watchlist is the focus it places on selecting the highest quality companies that are poised for strong future returns.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Seekingalpha.com

State Street Global Advisors launches three ESG ETFs

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), publicized the unveiling of three new environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) ETFs. State Street's new funds are the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (ESIX), SPDR Bloomberg SASB Developed Markets Ex US ESG Select ETF (RDMX),...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Defined Outcome ETFs Could Help Investors Face Bull Run Challenges

Buffer exchange traded fund strategies can help investors remain fully invested in the markets up to a cap, with built-in buffers to help manage downside risks. In the recent webcast, How to Stay Invested While Seeking to Buffer Against Risk In 2022, Innovator ETFs’ co-founder and CEO, Bruce Bond, warned that there are no shortage of problems and issues that financial advisors face in today’s extended record-setting bull run with a rising interest outlook ahead. Looking at the U.S. markets, the S&P 500 is trading at elevated valuations and is very expensive based on the current Shiller P/E of 39.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Invest in the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)?

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was launched on 12/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Cyclical ETFs For Investors Who Think Consumers Will Keep Spending In 2022

Economists have been debating whether the US consumer will stay strong in the new year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global economic growth to be shy of 5% in 2022. Meanwhile, The Conference Board suggests:. “...the US economy will grow by 3.5 percent (year-over-year) in 2022 and 2.9 percent...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s price has historically appreciated at a steady pace over the long run. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) provides investors exposure to the consumer staples sector by investing in the constituents of the MSCI US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, at a low expense ratio of 0.10%. Consumer staples are not prone to commodity/market cycles and their demand grows steadily along with the growth in population and the economy. Because of its “necessities” nature, this sector is regarded as recession-proof, stable, unexciting, and a long-term story.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return

For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven. Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy