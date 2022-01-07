Is VTSAX A Good Investment For ETF Investors?

I present my top 15 high-growth dividend stocks to consider during the month of January. December was an excellent month for most stocks as the overall market finished the year on a positive note. The watchlist tacked on 4.65% last month to finish the year up 33.52%. A very strong year for the watchlist as it outpaced VYM by 9.77% and SPY by 4.96%. I believe the strength of this watchlist is the focus it places on selecting the highest quality companies that are poised for strong future returns.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO