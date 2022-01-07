Dwayne Johnson tells Elmo he's coming to 'Sesame Street': 'This Rock devours cookies'

Dwayne Johnson has set his sights on “Sesame Street.”

The wrestler-turned-actor found himself weighing in on Elmo’s feud with Rocco.

It all started with a resurfaced clip from 2004 that found Elmo and Zoe struggling to share an oatmeal cookie. The beloved red muppet was seen losing his chill when she said the cookie was reserved for her pet rock.

Though Elmo cleared the air and admitted that there was no bad blood between the two of them, he was still clearly miffed by the incident all these years later as he took to Twitter to question: “Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.”

This prompted a response from The Rock , who informed Elmo that “This Rock devours cookies.”

“All kinds of cookies. I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life,” he continued.

Then he took it up a notch, noting: “Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick a** and eat cookies."

"And I’m almost all outta cookies,” he added.

Cookie Monster immediately chimed in. "Me say cookie challenge accepted."

Elmo has yet to weigh in on the possible face-off.

It’s unclear when Johnson might pay his friends at “Sesame Street” a visit for a Smackdown.

This isn't Johnson's first public feud. In December, he addressed “Fast & Furious” co-star Vin Diesel's plea to have him rejoin the franchise against his wishes.

The Rock admitted that he was “surprised” by the Instagram post and called it a classic “example of his manipulation.”

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” he explained.

