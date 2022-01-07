The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 7

Yellowstone prequel series 1883 officially debuted last month on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network. Now that the show is exclusively streaming on Paramount+, some fans might be confused about when and how to watch new episodes. Don't worry, TV Guide has everything you need to know to keep watching or catch up on the Western that follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the war-torn United States to make a new life for themselves in America's new frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and it features a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO