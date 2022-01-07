The Boys Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 4 of Netflix's Emmy-winning crime drama Ozark is coming very soon. The seven-episode first half of Ozark Season 4, the series' last, will be released on Jan. 21. The final season will find Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) taking on their toughest laundering assignment yet: cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who wants to be able to retire from the cartel and travel freely without being arrested. If they can do this for him, their reward will be freedom from their service to the cartel. If not, well, you saw what happened to Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer). When it arrives, this is going to be the most high-stakes season of Ozark yet. But until then, fans can bide time by watching other shows like Ozark.

