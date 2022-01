As was seemingly usual during the rebuilding period that the Braves went through in the middle of the 2010s, A.J. Pierzynski was one of many big name veterans who donned the “A” cap for a little while. Pierzynski spent two seasons (2015 and 2016) with the Braves with expectations on the floor as far as his performance was concerned. He had spent the past two seasons before his arrival in Atlanta scuffling mightily following the end of his illustrious run with the Chicago White Sox, so there was really no reason to expect a lot from Pierzynski going into the 2015 campaign.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO