ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Drunken Mom Allegedly Assaults Child

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKdGP_0dfZYzVT00

An intoxicated mother is accused of assaulting a child and an inmate collapses in the street shortly after release. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Inmate Collapses After Release

Just after 1 pm, officers responded to Gay Street for a report of a man in an orange jail jumpsuit collapsed in front of a dumpster.

Officers confirmed the man was released from the jail earlier in the day. It appeared jailers did not check to see if he was still wearing his orange uniform under his other clothes.

Medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

No Place To Go

A concerned citizen asked police to check on a woman who had set up a tent in a wooded area next to Star Workshop. They were concerned because of cold temperatures. Officers didn’t find anyone in the tent.

Body Discovered in Kendall Avenue Apartment

Just after 4:30 pm, a man called police to report a possible DOA at a Kendall Avenue Apartment. The caller left the area before police arrived.

An officer notified the next of kin and spoke to PMHA about leaving the apartment open for the NOK.

PPD Comes To Aid of Elderly Woman

Officers came to the aid of an elderly woman at CVS Pharmacy after an employee said she appeared very confused.

Police discovered she was having issues with her hearing aids which were affecting her equilibrium. They contacted her daughter who picked her up and took her home.

Center Street Home Draws Complaints

Just before 3 pm, a caller reported people living inside an abandoned home on Center Street. Officers checked the home and found evidence of people living there but no one was there at the time.

Just after 10 pm, a caller reported two men selling drugs inside the home. Police found the front door open but no one was inside the house.

At 11 pm, a witness reported squatters back inside the home. Police detained a man and a woman. There was an open warrant for the woman. Police took both of them into custody.

Drunken Mom Allegedly Assaults Child

A man contacted police to report that an intoxicated woman had assaulted a child at a 5th Street home just after 10 pm. Police took the woman into custody and Mirandized her. However, she claimed not to understand what they were saying. She was arrested and booked.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Ohio Robbers Leave Trail of Cash for Cops To Follow

Ohio robbers leave trail of cashToledo Police Department. Toledo K9 Officers put an end to a series of cell phone store robberies. On Monday morning, Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Metro PCS store in the 3100 block of Cherry Street. Two men held an employee at gunpoint and took the cash from the register drawer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squatters#Police#Drugs#Center Street#Star Workshop#Ppd#Cvs Pharmacy
SCDNReports

Pit Bull Attack on 4th Street

Police responded to a man who reported a meth house and a pit bull attack on 4th Street. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A property owner asked police to help them remove a man who had set up residence in a shed on their Jackson Avenue property. They claimed they found illegal drugs on the man.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Police Hunt Family Dollar Robbery Suspect That Punched Employee

Officers investigated a robbery at Family Dollar and a troubled man loses part of his finger. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A caller reported a woman yelling at a child taking things out of a vehicle just before 11:30 am in front of a 5th Street residence. It turned out the woman was cleaning out her car and found women’s clothing mixed in with her boyfriend’s belongings and was upset.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Woman TASERED and Maced

First responders treated multiple people, including a pregnant woman after a drug-related incident and a woman who was TASED and maced at a PMHA property. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Pregnant Woman Treated After Drug Use. Multiple units responded to a Mabert Road home after...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Traffic Stop Leads to Two Million Dollars Worth of Cocaine

Indiana State Police Traffic Stop Leads to Two Million Dollars Worth of CocaineIndiana State Police. An Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the forty-one-mile marker. The driver was identified as Vikram Sandhu, age 32, of Queens, New York. During the conversation with Sandhu, criminal indicators were detected.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

Child in Vehicle During Police Pursuit

Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint on Kent Street at 2:09 pm. A caller said he heard a dog yelping and someone hitting it and yelling at it. When police arrived, the animal’s owner admitted he did spank the dog for peeing in its dog cage. The officer...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
92K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy