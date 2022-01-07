Drunken Mom Allegedly Assaults Child

An intoxicated mother is accused of assaulting a child and an inmate collapses in the street shortly after release. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Inmate Collapses After Release

Just after 1 pm, officers responded to Gay Street for a report of a man in an orange jail jumpsuit collapsed in front of a dumpster.

Officers confirmed the man was released from the jail earlier in the day. It appeared jailers did not check to see if he was still wearing his orange uniform under his other clothes.

Medics transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

No Place To Go

A concerned citizen asked police to check on a woman who had set up a tent in a wooded area next to Star Workshop. They were concerned because of cold temperatures. Officers didn’t find anyone in the tent.

Body Discovered in Kendall Avenue Apartment

Just after 4:30 pm, a man called police to report a possible DOA at a Kendall Avenue Apartment. The caller left the area before police arrived.

An officer notified the next of kin and spoke to PMHA about leaving the apartment open for the NOK.

PPD Comes To Aid of Elderly Woman

Officers came to the aid of an elderly woman at CVS Pharmacy after an employee said she appeared very confused.

Police discovered she was having issues with her hearing aids which were affecting her equilibrium. They contacted her daughter who picked her up and took her home.

Center Street Home Draws Complaints

Just before 3 pm, a caller reported people living inside an abandoned home on Center Street. Officers checked the home and found evidence of people living there but no one was there at the time.

Just after 10 pm, a caller reported two men selling drugs inside the home. Police found the front door open but no one was inside the house.

At 11 pm, a witness reported squatters back inside the home. Police detained a man and a woman. There was an open warrant for the woman. Police took both of them into custody.

Drunken Mom Allegedly Assaults Child

A man contacted police to report that an intoxicated woman had assaulted a child at a 5th Street home just after 10 pm. Police took the woman into custody and Mirandized her. However, she claimed not to understand what they were saying. She was arrested and booked.