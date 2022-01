I think this is something we can all be happy about in 2022. Girl Scout Cookies!. I really do believe that Girl Scout Cookies are a blessing to help us get through the colder months. Ya know? It's like, we really just need that happiness while we battle the colder weather. This isn't just here, it's across America, even in the warmer climates where it doesn't get nearly as cold. It helps with the Winter Blues.

WYOMING STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO