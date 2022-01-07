David Arquette Squirms As He Reacts to Drew Barrymore Denying They Ever Dated

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2021 and early January 2022, starting with this exciting news… For months now, there have been whispers about the nature of Kate Bosworth's relationship with Justin Long in the wake of her mid-2021 split from director husband Michael Polish. After the "Live Free or Die Hard" actor referenced his girlfriend on the Dec. 28 episode of his "Life Is Short" podcast, Page Six confirmed that, according to multiple sources, Justin's mystery woman is, in fact, the "Blue Crush" actress. The pair connected while shooting a movie in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in mid-2021. After they wrapped the project in mid-May, Kate took to Instagram to gush about Justin, who previously romanced "Going the Distance" co-star Drew Barrymore. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally rad human being. THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya," she captioned a slideshow of photos with the actor.

