David Arquette Squirms As He Reacts to Drew Barrymore Denying They Ever Dated

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Would it more friends with benefits?" asked Andy Cohen. Years before they both appeared in "Scream," costars David Arquette and Drew Barrymore had some kind of relationship -- though the accounts differ depending on who you ask. There are photos of them sharing some PDA at both the "Bugsy"...

In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CinemaBlend

Drew Barrymore And Keanu Reeves' Talk Show Chat Is Almost Too Adorable To Exist, And Twitter Agrees

Keanu Reeves may be all about The Matrix Resurrection these days, with Drew Barrymore more known for other genre classics like Never Been Kissed and Scream, but many Christmas movie fans will be quick to remind you that back in 1986, Barrymore and Reeves met on the holiday TV movie Babes in Toyland. 35 years later, the two reunited (not for the first time) on Barrymore’s talk show, and viewers were just not ready for the level of OMG adorable they were about to witness.
SheKnows

'Scream' Stars Courteney Cox & David Arquette Say Daughter Coco 'Doesn't Watch Anything We Do'

Courteney Cox and David Arquette had a great time working together again on Scream 5, a sequel to 1996’s Scream which premieres on January 14. But their 17-year-old daughter Coco isn’t that psyched about her parents’ latest collaboration. In a January 9 joint interview with Extra, Arquette said of Cox, “It’s always wonderful working opposite each other. We have a daughter we co-parent together. I have a wonderful wife with two kids as well…It’s been a long time, and it’s just an interesting thing to see Gail and Dewey sort of on-screen again.” Arquette is married to Christina McLarty and the...
SheKnows

Kate Bosworth May Be Moving On After Her Divorce With This Drew Barrymore Ex

We love it when celebrity couples keep us guessing about their dating status, but we think one Hollywood partnership is on the verge of making it Instagram official: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long. This duo has long been rumored to be a romantic thing over much of the last year, but it was tricky because the actress was married to director Michael Polish. Bosworth and Long worked together last spring in Fayetteville, Arkansas on a film and they were seen in their off-time enjoying the sites and sounds of the city — even the local paper, the Fayetteville Flyer, took notice....
HollywoodLife

David Arquette’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christina McLarty, Plus His Marriage To Courteney Cox

Here we break down everything to know about David Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife, Courtney Cox. David Arquette, 50, is an actor, director, producer, and former professional wrestler who’s perhaps best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the 1996 slasher flick Scream. In addition to his star turn in that film (and the subsequent Scream installments within the franchise), the Virginia native also appeared in popular film and TV like 1999’s Never Been Kissed and the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
wonderwall.com

Kate Bosworth reportedly dating Drew Barrymore's ex amid divorce, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2021 and early January 2022, starting with this exciting news… For months now, there have been whispers about the nature of Kate Bosworth's relationship with Justin Long in the wake of her mid-2021 split from director husband Michael Polish. After the "Live Free or Die Hard" actor referenced his girlfriend on the Dec. 28 episode of his "Life Is Short" podcast, Page Six confirmed that, according to multiple sources, Justin's mystery woman is, in fact, the "Blue Crush" actress. The pair connected while shooting a movie in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in mid-2021. After they wrapped the project in mid-May, Kate took to Instagram to gush about Justin, who previously romanced "Going the Distance" co-star Drew Barrymore. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally rad human being. THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya," she captioned a slideshow of photos with the actor.
Us Weekly

David Arquette Says Filming New ‘Scream’ With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Was a ‘Cathartic Experience’

A meaningful return. David Arquette detailed how it felt to work with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, on the new Scream movie a decade after their split. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” the Virginia native, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, January 5. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first 15 minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
ComicBook

Watch: Ghostface Calls Drew Barrymore 25 Years After Scream

Do you like scary movies? Drew Barrymore is reconnecting with Ghostface (voice of Roger L. Jackson) 25 years after her character, Casey Becker, died by his blade in the opening minutes of 1996's Scream. Starting January 10, Barrymore is celebrating the new legacy sequel all week long on The Drew Barrymore Show with a reunion of original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Scream newcomers scheduled to appear throughout the week include Jenna Ortega on January 11, co-stars Dylan Minette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, and Mikey Madison on January 12, and Melissa Barrera on January 13.
